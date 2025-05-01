Problem 2.R.77
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.
Problem 2.4.68a
Given the graph of f in the following figures, find the slope of the secant line that passes through (0,0) and (h,f(h))in terms of h, for h>0 and h<0.
f(x)=x1/3 <IMAGE>
Problem 2.5.56a
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Problem 2.14a
Let . <IMAGE>
Calculate for each value of in the following table.
Problem 2.1.29a
Tangent lines with zero slope
a. Graph the function f(x)=x^2−4x+3.
Problem 2.9a
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
a. A function is continuous from the left at a if _____.
Problem 2.4.29a
Determine the following limits.
a.
Problem 2.5.63a
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The graph of a function can never cross one of its horizontal asymptotes.
Problem 2.31a
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
a. Graph the position function, for 0≤t≤9.
Problem 2.2.55a
a. Use a graphing utility to estimate lim x→0 tan 2x / sin x, lim x→0 tan 3x / sin x, and lim x→0 tan 4x / sin x.
Problem 2.5.53a
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Problem 2.4.9a
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^− h(x)
Problem 2.5.55a
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
a. Find the slant asymptote of .
Problem 2.21a
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
Problem 2.12a
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)
Problem 2.75a
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 9)/(x(x−3))
Problem 2.7a
a. Estimate lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x by making a table of values of cos 2x / cos x − sin x for values of x approaching π/4. Round your estimate to four digits.
Problem 2.4.30a
Determine the following limits.
a.
Problem 2.32a
A rock is dropped off the edge of a cliff, and its distance s (in feet) from the top of the cliff after t seconds is s(t)=16t^2. Assume the distance from the top of the cliff to the ground is 96 ft.
a. When will the rock strike the ground?
Problem 2.4.7a
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^− f(x)
Problem 2.5.84a
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
a. Determine its end behavior by analyzing and .
Problem 2.51a
For any real number x, the floor function (or greatest integer function) ⌊x⌋ is the greatest integer less than or equal to x (see figure).
a. Compute lim x→−1^− ⌊x⌋, lim x→−1^+ ⌊x⌋,lim x→2^− ⌊x⌋, and lim x→2^+ ⌊x⌋.
Problem 2.6.76b
Assume you invest $250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by . Assume your goal is to have $3500 in your account after 10 years.
b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.
Problem 2.5.84b
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
b. Evaluate . Use symmetry and part (a) to sketch a plausible graph for .
Problem 2.9b
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
b. A function is continuous from the right at a if _____ .
Problem 2.31b
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
b. From the graph of the position function, identify the time at which the projectile has an instantaneous velocity of zero; call this time t=a.
Problem 2.4.9b
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^+ h(x)
Problem 2.76b
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
Problem 2.5.55b
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of (if any).
Problem 2.5.56b
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of f (if any).
Ch. 2 - Limits
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