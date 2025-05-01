Problem 3d
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Problem 4a
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(−1)
Problem 4b
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1^− f(x)
Problem 4c
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1^+ f(x)
Problem 4d
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1 f(x)
Problem 4e
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(1)
Problem 4f
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→1 f(x)
Problem 4h
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^− f(x)
Problem 4i
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^+ f(x)
Problem 4j
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 f(x)
Problem 5
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→ ∞ x^−6
Problem 5a
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Problem 5c
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Problem 6
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→−∞ x^−11
Problem 6b
Estimate lim θ→0 sin 2θ / sin θ using the graph in part (a).
Problem 7
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 (4f(x))
Problem 7a
Let . <IMAGE>
Calculate for each value of in the following table.
Problem 7b
Let . <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Problem 8b
Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is $25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus $15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).
Evaluate lim t→2.9 f(t).
Problem 9
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 (f(x)−g(x))
Problem 9a
Let .
Make two tables, one showing values of for , and and one showing values of for , and .
Problem 9b
Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Problem 10
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1000 18π^2
Problem 11
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)
Problem 11
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 √5x+6
Problem 12
Determine the following limits.
lim h→0 √5x + 5h − √5x / h, where x>0 Is constant
Problem 12a
Given the function , complete the following. <IMAGE>
Find the slopes of the secant lines that pass though the points and , for and (see figure).
Problem 12b
Given the function , complete the following. <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the value of the limit of the slopes of the secant lines that pass through and as approaches .
Problem 12c
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
c. lim x→0^− f(x)
Problem 12d
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
d. lim x→0^+ f(x)
Ch. 2 - Limits
Back