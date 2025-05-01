Problem 5.3.94a

Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.

(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.

ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π