Problem 5.R.1a

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(a) A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and ƒ(t) = 2t―3 , then A is a quadratic function.