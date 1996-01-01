Boost your knowledge with Financial Accounting Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Financial Accounting flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
326 Decks
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation definitions8. Long Lived Assets13 Terms
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation quiz #18. Long Lived Assets10 Terms
- Intangible Assets and Amortization definitions8. Long Lived Assets14 Terms
- Intangible Assets and Amortization quiz #18. Long Lived Assets10 Terms
- Natural Resources and Depletion definitions8. Long Lived Assets15 Terms
- Natural Resources and Depletion quiz #18. Long Lived Assets10 Terms
- Asset Impairments definitions8. Long Lived Assets15 Terms
- Asset Impairments quiz #18. Long Lived Assets10 Terms
- Exchange for Similar Assets definitions8. Long Lived Assets15 Terms