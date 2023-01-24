Channels
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH and pOH
Problem
What is the concentration of hydroxide ions 3OH-4 in a glass of wine with pH = 3.64? (LO 16.5, 16.6) (a) 2.3 * 10-4 M (b) 6.4 * 10-3 M (c) 6.8 * 10-9 M (d) 4.4 * 10-11 M
Relevant Solution
1m
Play a video:
