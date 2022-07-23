Acid Dissociation Constant (Ka)

The acid dissociation constant (Ka) quantifies the strength of an acid in solution. It is defined by the equilibrium expression for the dissociation of an acid (HA) into its conjugate base (A-) and hydrogen ions (H+). The larger the Ka value, the stronger the acid, as it indicates a greater tendency to donate protons. Calculating Ka from pH involves using the concentration of the acid and the concentration of the dissociated ions at equilibrium.