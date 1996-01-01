Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryEndothermic & Exothermic Reactions
4:03 minutes
Problem 6b
Textbook Question

Several processes are given in the table and labeled as endo- thermic or exothermic and given a sign for ∆H°. Which process is labeled with the correct sign of ∆H° and correct classification as endothermic or exothermic? (LO 9.8) Process (c) Water freezes into ice in the freezer.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
2:30m

Watch next

Master Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.