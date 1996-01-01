Hello everyone today. We are being asked to provide the soluble itty product content expression for chromium carbonate. And so when we draw out this expression, the first thing that we should do is that we should write out our starting material which is chromium in carbonate. And as a solid it is going to dissociate into two chromium ions to chromium three plus ions as well as three carbonate to minus ions. Our sustainability product content expression is going to be K. S. P. Is equal to the concentration of our products over the concentration of our reactant. And so another important thing to notice is that we only include, so we only include gasses and Aquarius solutions. So gasses and a clear solutions, we do not include solids. Therefore we will write chromium three plus and brackets. And we always write the coefficient as an exponent for that ion. So we're writing to for that and then we'll write multiplied because these are multiplied by a carbonate 2 -. And since there's a coefficient of three we will have an exponent there. And with that we have completed our K sp expression for this problem. I hope this helped. And until next time

