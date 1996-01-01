Hey everyone here it says classify the acquis solution form from the substances as acidic, basic or neutral. Now to do this we have to break them each into their ions. So for the first one we have is potassium hypo bro might So this breaks up in the k plus one and B R O minus one. Main group metals. And actually let's just break all of them right now, we'll go through them quicker. The next one won't break up into CH three NH 3 positive. & Cielo four CS plus P. +043 minus and a plus cl minus and A L three plus and I minus. All right. So we've done that now for the positive ions. If it is a metal Main group metals have to be plus three or higher to be acidic. If they're less than plus three then they're neutral. So this is a main group metal, potassium it's not plus three. Higher. So it's neutral, this would be neutral and this would be neutral here, aluminum is a main group metal, it's plus three and meet the requirements. So it's acidic. Now, if you're a transition metal you'd only have to be plus two or higher to be acidic. But there are no transition metals here. But what about that CH 3? NH three positive. Well that's what we call it. A mean and the mean is a compound composed of carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen or just, nitrogen and hydrogen. If it's plus if it has a plus charge then it is weakly acidic and therefore it is acidic. Okay, so this is an acidic ion. Okay now for all the negative ions, all we have to do with them is we add an H. Plus to them and see what kind of acid they form. If they form a weak acid then the negative ion is basic. If they form a strong acid then the negative ion is neutral. So here we have H. I. Which is a strong acid. Therefore this is neutral. Here we create hcl which is a strong acid. So this is neutral. Here we create a church P. 042 minus which is not a strong acid. Therefore this one here is basic. Here we create eight Cielo 4 which is a strong acid. So this is neutral. And then here we create Hbr O which is a weak acid. So this is basic. So let's see what we have at the end. We have a neutral and a basic. So overall the first ion is basic. For the next one we will create what an acidic and neutral. So this is acidic. For the next one we created neutral and a basic. So this is basic. I don't remember neutral, doesn't do anything for the next one but they're both neutral. So overall this would be neutral. And then finally for the last one we create an acidic and neutral. So overall this is acidic. So this is how we classify each one of these compounds substances that are in an Equus solution

Hide transcripts