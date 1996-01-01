Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryEndothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Problem 6c
Several processes are given in the table and labeled as endo- thermic or exothermic and given a sign for ∆H°. Which process is labeled with the correct sign of ∆H° and correct classification as endothermic or exothermic? (LO 9.8) Process (b) Methane, the main component of natural gas, is burned to produce a flame on a stovetop.

