Consider the three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom
shown here, labeled A, B, and C.
(c) Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for each
transition. Do any of these transitions lead to the emission
of visible light? If so which one(s)?
Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for transition B.
