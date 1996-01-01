Hello everyone Today. We are being asked to determine if the following process is endo thermic or exo thermic dissolving in a cl or table salt in water increases as temperature of the solution. So we know that an exotic thermic process involves when a system is losing energy. So we say we have a decrease in our energy of the system. And so when we have a loss of energy that equals a release, we'll say it was a release of heat that's pretty as energy is released as heat is released in the form of heat energy, the temperature of the surroundings. So we're going to say the surroundings temperature is going to increase increase in the surroundings temperature in the question stem, we're dissolving table saw in H two L. And that is increasing the temperature of the solution. Therefore, this is an example of an exhaust thermic process because we are releasing heat and increasing the temperature of our surroundings. I hope this helped. And until next time.

