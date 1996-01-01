Spectroscopy is a technique that uses the interaction of radiant energy with matter to identify or quantify a substance in a sample. A deuterium lamp is often used a light source in the ultraviolet region of the spectrum and the emission spectrum is shown. Is this a continuous or line emission spectrum?
