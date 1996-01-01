Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry7. GasesPartial Pressure
Problem 6
Textbook Question

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube. Assume that the containers are of equal volume and ignore the volume of the connecting tube. Which gas has the greater partial pressure after the valves are opened?

Verified Solution
