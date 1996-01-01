Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon
and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants.
The compounds listed in the following table are all gases
at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1
atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages.
(c) Infants born with severe respiratory problems are sometimes given liquid ventilation: They breathe a liquid that
can dissolve more oxygen than air can hold. One of these
liquids is a fluorinated compound, CF3(CF2)7Br. The solubility of oxygen in this liquid is 66 mL O2 per 100 mL liquid. In contrast, air is 21% oxygen by volume. Calculate the
moles of O
2 present in an infant’s lungs (volume: 15 mL)
if the infant takes a full breath of air compared to taking
a full “breath” of a saturated solution of O
2 in the fluorinated liquid. Assume a pressure of 1 atm in the lungs.
Fluorocarbon Solubility (mass %)
CF4 0.0015
CClF3 0.009
CCl2F2 0.028
CHClF2 0.30
