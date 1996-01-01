Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify all of the soluble compounds. So first looking at choice A. We have magnesium chlorate. So we want to write out the ions, we would have the MG two plus catalon. And recall that chlorate is cielo three minus one. So writing about magnesium chlorate, we would have M G. Cielo 32. When we crossed the charges, we want to recognize that this is a chlorate compound. And so we want to recall our selling ability Rules for close rates and we would recall that close rates are generally going to be soluble. So this would get the AQ label because this is a soluble compound. So we would consider anti choice A as a correct choice for a soluble compound. Moving onto choice B. We have copper to hydroxide, recognized that we would have see you two plus and O H minus as our ions. So these would cross charges. And we would have copper to hydroxide written out as C U O H two. We want to recognize that hydroxide czar generally insoluble. And so this would have an S label for solid as a solid precipitate. So we would rule out into choice B. Because it is not a soluble compound. Moving on to answer choice C. Which says copper two sulfate, we would have see you two plus and recall that sulfate is going to be S. 042 minus as an an ion. When we crossed the charges here, we would form see us 04 copper two sulfate. And we want to recall that sulfates are generally soluble. So this would have an AQ label because this compound would be considered soluble. So we would consider choice C. As a second correct answer choice. Moving on to D. We have led to nitrate. So PB two plus recall nitrate is N. 03 minus one. That would be written out as PB And 032. So we want to recall that nitrates are generally soluble always. And so this would have an AQ label because this nitrate compound is definitely a soluble compound. So choice D. Is our third correct anti choice. Moving onto choice B. We have barium carbonate recalled barium is be a two plus and carbonate is C. 032 minus. So crossing the charges here we would have B A C 03. We want to recall that carbonates are generally insoluble, where barium is the the caddy on that is bonded to our an ion here are carbonate, an ion. And so barium is not one of the exceptions for or sorry for soluble carbonates. So it would be an insoluble carbonate still. So we would remain having the S label for a solid precipitate, meaning we would rule out choice E because it's not a soluble compound. Moving on to silver bromide, silver bromide consists of a G plus and B. R minus an ion. So crossing these charges, we would have a G B. R. Which would neutralize or would give us a neutral compound. And so we want to recall that this is a bromide compound and that bromides are generally soluble according to our cell viability rules aside from the following exceptions which include a G plus, carry on PB Pluskat ion and then mercury one cat ion. And so because we do have a bromide bonded to the exception plus, which is a cat eye on, we would therefore consider this an exception to the soluble itty rover bromides, meaning this compound is actually insoluble as a solid precipitate. So we would rule out choice F and are only final answer choices. As soluble compounds would be choices A C and D. To complete this example. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.

