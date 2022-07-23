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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 78b
Chapter 4, Problem 78b

Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (b)

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1
Identify the ions present in each of the aqueous solutions.
Determine the possible combinations of cations and anions that can form when the solutions are mixed.
Use the solubility rules to determine if any of the possible combinations result in an insoluble compound, which would indicate a precipitate.
If a precipitate forms, write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction, including the states of matter.
Write the net ionic equation by removing the spectator ions from the balanced chemical equation, leaving only the ions that form the precipitate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Precipitation Reactions

Precipitation reactions occur when two aqueous solutions are mixed, resulting in the formation of an insoluble solid, known as a precipitate. This happens when the product of the reaction exceeds the solubility product constant (Ksp) of the compound formed. Understanding the solubility rules helps predict whether a precipitate will form based on the ions present in the solutions.
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Solubility Rules

Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict the solubility of various ionic compounds in water. For example, most nitrates are soluble, while many carbonates are not. By applying these rules, one can determine which combinations of ions will lead to the formation of a precipitate when mixed in solution.
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Net Ionic Equations

Net ionic equations represent the actual chemical species involved in a reaction, excluding spectator ions that do not participate in the formation of the precipitate. To write a net ionic equation, one must first identify the ions in solution, determine which ones combine to form the precipitate, and then express the reaction in its simplest form, highlighting only the reacting species.
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