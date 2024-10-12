When a 5.10-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 20.5 to 33.2 °C. b. Using your result from part (a), calculate ΔH (in kJ/mol NaOH) for the solution process. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of pure water.