General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesCrystalline Solids
Problem 9a
The molecular orbital diagram of a doped semiconductor is shown below. If the semiconductor is silicon, does the diagram represent n-type or p-type doping and which of the following elements could be dopant? (LO 12.9)

(a) n-type, As (b) n-type, Ga (c) p-type, As (d) p-type, Ga

