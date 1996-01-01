The molecular orbital diagram of a doped semiconductor is
shown below. If the semiconductor is silicon, does the diagram
represent n-type or p-type doping and which of the
following elements could be dopant? (LO 12.9)
(a) n-type, As (b) n-type, Ga
(c) p-type, As (d) p-type, Ga
