Hi everyone for this problem. It reads true or false for a given compound. The soluble itty product constant and soluble it E. R. Equal. Okay, so we're going to need to first define these two terms. So, let's start off with the first one. Our first term is soluble itty product constant. And another way we can see this written out is K. S. P. And this is the equilibrium constant for the dissociation of an insoluble salt. Okay, so for example if we have the insoluble salt, magnesium hydroxide and it's dissolved in water, it's going to create the following equilibrium and it's going to have these ions. Alright, and R K. S. Value. R K. S. P value is going to be the expression of the product or it's going to be a product of the soluble it ease of the ions. Okay, so R K. S. P. Is going to equal the pro the concentration for the ions. Okay. And so it's going this is going to be that value for K. S. P. All right, so, we'll say that the K. S. P is equilibrium constant and it's the product of the molar concentrations of all the dissolved ions in solution. On the other hand, sala bility is the amount of solute dissolved in a volume of solution. Okay, so we'll write that here. So you also have the notes. So it's the amount of solute dissolved in a volume of solution. So because both of these values are going to be different. They will have different values. And so the answer for this is going to be false. This statement above is false. All right, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

