A storm has knocked out power to your beach house, and you would like to build a battery from household items to charge your iPhone. You have the following materials. alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution bleach, which is a solution that is approximately a 1.0 M in ClO-aluminum foil, a platinum necklace and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge
(b) What voltage can be generated?
