General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesCrystalline Solids
Problem 104
Gallium arsenide, a material used to manufacture laser printers and compact disc players, has a band gap of 130 kJ/mol. Is GaAs a metallic conductor, a semiconductor, or an electrical insulator? With what group 4A element is GaAs isoelectronic? (Isoelectronic substances have the same number of electrons.)

