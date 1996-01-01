Gallium arsenide, a material used to manufacture laser printers
and compact disc players, has a band gap of 130 kJ/mol. Is
GaAs a metallic conductor, a semiconductor, or an electrical
insulator? With what group 4A element is GaAs isoelectronic?
(Isoelectronic substances have the same number of electrons.)
