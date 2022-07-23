Textbook Question
Arrange the following materials in order of increasing electrical conductivity. (a) Cu (b) Al2O3 (c) Fe (d) Pure Ge (e) Ge doped with In
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A photovoltaic cell contains a p–n junction that that converts solar light to electricity. An optimum semiconductor would have its band-gap energy matched to the wavelength of maximum solar intensity at the Earth's surface. (b) Which of the following semiconductors absorb at a wavelength matched with maximum solar intensity? CdTe with a band-gap energy of 145 kJ/mol or ZnSe with a band-gap energy of 248 kJ/mol.
A photovoltaic cell contains a p–n junction that converts solar light to electricity. (a) Silicon semiconductors with a band-gap energy of 107 kJ/mol are commonly used to make photovoltaic cells. Calculate the wavelength that corresponds to the band-gap energy in silicon.