Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. Standard rulers can measure up to 30 centimeters in length. What does the unit C. M. Stand for? Well, cm as we see in the question stem is a unit of length and so it can be broken up into two parts C and the M. So the sea is going to be short for senti, and M is going to be short for meter, so therefore senti is going to combine with meter to give us a centimeter, and so those units are going to be 10 to the minus second meters. But for the sake of this question, cm stand for centimeter. And with that we've answered this question. I hope this helped until next time.

