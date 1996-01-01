Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry7. GasesThe Ideal Gas Law
10:29 minutes
Problem 137
Textbook Question

The apparatus shown consists of three temperature-jacketed 1.000-L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb A contains a mixture of H2O1g2, CO21g2, and N21g2 at 25 °C and a total pressure of 564 mm Hg. Bulb B is empty and is held at a temperature of -70 °C. Bulb C is also empty and is held at a temperature of -190 °C. The stopcocks are closed, and the volume of the lines connecting the bulbs is zero. CO2 sublimes at -78 °C, and N2 boils at -196 °C.

(b) How many moles of H2O are in the system?

1:15m

