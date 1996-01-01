Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Cytochrome, a complicated molecule that we will represent
as CyFe2+, reacts with the air we breathe to supply energy
required to synthesize adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The
body uses ATP as an energy source to drive other reactions
(Section 19.7). At pH 7.0 the following reduction potentials
pertain to this oxidation of CyFe2+:
O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 + 4 e- ¡ 2 H2O1l2 Ered ° = +0.8
(b) If the
synthesis of 1.00 mol of ATP from adenosine diphosphate
(ADP) requires a ∆G of 37.7 kJ, how many moles of ATP are
synthesized per mole of O2?