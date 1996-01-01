Consider the redox titration of 100.0 mL of a solution of 0.010 M Fe2+ in 1.50 M H2SO4 with a 0.010 M solution of KMnO4, yielding Fe3+ and Mn2+. The titration is carried out in an electrochemical cell equipped with a platinum electrode and a calomel reference electrode consisting of an Hg2Cl2/Hg electrode in contract with a saturated KCl solution having [Cl-] = 2.9M. Using any data in Appendixes C and D, calculate the cell potential after addition of (a) 5.0 mL, (b) 10.0mL, (c) 19.0 mL, and (d) 21.0 mL of the KMnO4 solution.
