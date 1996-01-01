Hi everyone for this problem. It reads if the temperature of the dissociation of tetra phosphorous to die, phosphorus is increased by 120 Kelvin, will the equilibrium constant become larger or smaller and were given the reaction? Okay, so our question that we want to answer here is about the equilibrium constant. Okay. And whether or not it will become larger or smaller. Okay. So the first thing that we want to think about here is how does our equilibrium constant change with temperature. So our reaction can either be endo thermic or eggs. A thermic. Okay. And if it's endo thermic, that means we're going to treat heat as a reactant. Now, if our reaction is eggs are thermic, that means we're going to treat heat as a product. Okay, so in the problem we're told we're dealing with dissociation. Okay. And dissociation involves bond breaking, which is endo thermic. Okay, so we know that we have endo thermic reaction and that we're going to treat heat as a reactant. So let's go ahead and rewrite our reaction. So we have tetra phosphorous plus heat. Okay, so we're adding heat as a reactant, yields die phosphorus. Okay, now looking at this, we're told that if the temperature is increased. So increasing the temperature means we're adding heat and what outliers principle tells us is when stress is put on a system at equilibrium, the system is going to try to offset that stress. So by adding more heat, our equilibrium is going to want to shift away from that heat that was just added to offset that stress and so when it shifts away, that means we're going to be shifting to the right, Okay, so it's going to shift to the right to reach to offset that stress by shifting to the right, our concentration of reactant is going to decrease and our concentration of products is going to increase. So what does that mean in terms of our equilibrium constant? So our equilibrium constant, K is equal to our concentration of products over our concentration of react mints, products are in our numerator. Okay, so that means if we have a K that is large or greater than one, that means we have more product than reacting. So our K value increases as we get more product. On the other hand, if r K value is really small or less than one, that means we have more reactant over product now because we know we're shifting to the right, that means we're creating more product. And so that means that our equilibrium constant is going to become larger. Okay, so that is the answer to this problem. I hope this was helpful

