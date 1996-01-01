hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which element between gallium and titanium will have the larger atomic radius. We should recall that atomic radius is going to increase on our periodic tables as we go down on our periodic table. So we would find larger radius is further down on our periodic table. So what we can do is go ahead and identify where gallium is on our periodic tables first. And we would identify that gallium is located across period four In Group three A. Now we want to compare this to our location for titanium on our periodic tables, where we would see titanium falls across period six on our periodic tables. And it's also located in group three A. Which is the road down below gallium. So we can say that these two atoms both have the same group number but they're in different periods. And again our period is the group that falls across our periodic tables. So they're the rose across our periodic tables. And as we said above, we recalled that atomic radius will increase the further down the periodic table that you go. So because Our titanium is in period six, we would go ahead and say that therefore it's lower on the periodic table because it's at a higher period number and therefore will have a higher atomic radius or we can say larger atomic radius. And so to complete this example, we would confirm that titanium is the atom between gallium and itself that has the larger atomic radius. So I hope that everything I reviewed is clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

