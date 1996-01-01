Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryEndothermic & Exothermic Reactions
4:19 minutes
Problem 4
The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?

