Hi everyone for this statement it reads identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case of a statement is incorrect, correct. The statement. Okay, so let's go ahead and get started statement a reads hydro ionic acid is the weakest. How acid because iodine has the lowest electro negativity among all religions. So here we're dealing with the strength of binary halogen acids. So let's take a look at the group of halogen on our periodic table. So we have flooring, chlorine, bromine and iodine. Okay, and in this group the strength of the halogen acid increases as we go down the group. Okay, so we can say strength increases as size increases. Okay, so that means flooring is going to be the weakest in terms of strength and iodine is going to be the strongest in terms of strength because strength increases as size increases and when we go down the group are sizes increasing. Okay, so for statement a this statement is going to be incorrect. Okay, this statement is incorrect because hydro biotic acid is not the weakest. Okay, as you can see here it is the strongest. So to make this statement correct. We would write that the hydra biotic acid is the strongest binary halogen acid because the iodine atom has the largest atomic radius. Okay, so moving on statement, be the strength of a binary acid increases with the bond length. Okay, so in binary acids, the only structural feature is the bond length and so as bond length increases, acid strength also increases. And so this is going to make a statement be correct. Okay, so again, we said, as the bond length increases, the acid strength increases. Okay, so this is going to be for statement A. This is for a statement B and our last statement for oxy acids with similar structures. The acid strength increases with electoral negativity of the central atom. Okay, and so for this statement, a high electro negativity of the central atom is going to ensure that the central atom is more capable of stabilizing the negative charges on the surrounding oxygen atoms. So this statement is going to be correct because the higher the electoral negativity on the central atom, the higher the stability is going to be. Okay, so this is correct. Alright, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

