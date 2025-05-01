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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 93
Chapter 16, Problem 93

Ammonia, NH3, acts as an Arrhenius base, a Brønsted-Lowry base, and a Lewis base, in aqueous solution. Write out the reaction NH3 undergoes with water and explain what properties of ammonia correspond to each of the three definitions of “base.”

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the chemical equation for the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with water (H2O). Ammonia accepts a proton (H+) from water, forming ammonium ion (NH4+) and hydroxide ion (OH-). The equation is: NH3 + H2O ⇌ NH4+ + OH-.
Step 2: Explain the Arrhenius base definition. An Arrhenius base is a substance that increases the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-) in aqueous solution. In this reaction, NH3 increases the OH- concentration, thus acting as an Arrhenius base.
Step 3: Explain the Brønsted-Lowry base definition. A Brønsted-Lowry base is a substance that can accept a proton (H+). In this reaction, NH3 accepts a proton from H2O to form NH4+, demonstrating its role as a Brønsted-Lowry base.
Step 4: Explain the Lewis base definition. A Lewis base is a substance that can donate an electron pair. NH3 has a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, which it can donate to form a bond with a proton (H+), thus acting as a Lewis base.
Step 5: Summarize the properties of NH3 in the context of these definitions. NH3 acts as an Arrhenius base by increasing OH- concentration, as a Brønsted-Lowry base by accepting a proton, and as a Lewis base by donating an electron pair.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrhenius Base

An Arrhenius base is defined as a substance that increases the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-) in aqueous solution. In the case of ammonia (NH3), it reacts with water to produce ammonium ions (NH4+) and hydroxide ions (OH-), thus raising the pH of the solution. This behavior exemplifies the Arrhenius definition, as NH3 contributes to the formation of OH- ions.
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Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Brønsted-Lowry Base

According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, a base is a proton (H+) acceptor. Ammonia acts as a Brønsted-Lowry base when it accepts a proton from water, forming NH4+ and OH-. This interaction highlights ammonia's ability to accept protons, which is a key characteristic of Brønsted-Lowry bases.
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Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases Example

Lewis Base

A Lewis base is defined as an electron pair donor. Ammonia can be classified as a Lewis base because it has a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, which it can donate to form a coordinate covalent bond. In the reaction with water, this electron donation facilitates the formation of NH4+, demonstrating ammonia's role as a Lewis base.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct the statement to make it true. (a) In general, the acidity of binary acids increases from left to right in a given row of the periodic table. (b) In a series of acids that have the same central atom, acid strength increases with the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to the central atom. (c) Hydrotelluric acid 1H2Te2 is a stronger acid than H2S because Te is more electronegative than S.

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Textbook Question

Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base in each of the following pairs: (b) PO43- or AsO43-

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2
rank
Textbook Question
The fluoride ion reacts with water to produce HF. (c) Is fluoride acting as a Lewis acid or as a Lewis base when reacting with water?
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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct the statement to make it true. (a) Acid strength in a series of H¬A molecules increases with increasing size of A. (b) For acids of the same general structure but differing electronegativities of the central atoms, acid strength decreases with increasing electronegativity of the central atom. (c) The strongest acid known is HF because fluorine is the most electronegative element.

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Textbook Question

Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base among the reactants in each of the following reactions:

(a) Fe(ClO4)3(s) + 6 H2O(l) ⇌ [Fe(H2O)6]3+(aq) + 3 ClO4-(aq)

(b) CN-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCN(aq) + OH-(aq)

(c) (CH3)3N(g) + BF3(g) ⇌ (CH3)NBF3(s)

(d) HIO(lq) + NH2-(lq) ⇌ NH3(lq) + IO-(lq) (lq denotes liquid ammonia as solvent)

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Textbook Question

Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base in each of the following reactions:

(a) HNO2(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌ NO2-(aq) + H2O(l)

(b) FeBr3(s) + Br-(aq) ⇌ FeBr4-(aq)

(c) Zn2+(aq) + 4 NH3(aq) ⇌ Zn(NH3)42+(aq)

(d) SO2(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ H2SO3(aq)

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