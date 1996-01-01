Hey, everyone were asked which of the following explains the trend in entropy values for the standard entropy is at 298 K for a certain group of four a elements comparing our elements. We can see that we have carbon, silicon, germanium and tin. And when we look at our periodic table, we know that carbon is going to be our lightest atom, Walton is going to be our heaviest. And as we can see right here as well, our entropy increases as our atom gets heavier. So the trend here is going to be the heavier the element, the greater the entropy. So essentially the heavier the atom, the more vibrations we have, which ultimately lead to a greater absolute entropy. So our answer here is going to be see a heavier atom has greater entropy because it has more vibrational freedom. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

