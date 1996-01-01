Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryEnthalpy of Formation
13:35 minutes
Problem 150
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g. (d) The enthalpy of combustion for methyl tert-butyl ether is ΔH° combustion = -3368.7 kJ>mol. What is its standard enthalpy of enthalpy of formation, ΔH°f?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
2:34m

Watch next

Master Enthalpy of Formation with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.