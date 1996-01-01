Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesIntermolecular Forces
Problem 163
Propanol (PrOH) and methyl methacrylate (MMA) asso-ciate in solution by an intermolecular force, forming an adduct represented as PrOH•MMA. The equilibrium con- stant for the association reaction is Kc = 0.701 at 298 K. (b) Draw a plausible structure for the PrOH • MMA adduct. Use to signify an intermolecular interaction.

