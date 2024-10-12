Tartaric acid, H2C4H4O6, has two acidic hydrogens. The acid is often present in wines, and a salt derived from the acid precipitates from solution as the wine ages. A solution containing an unknown concentration of the acid is titrated with NaOH. It requires 24.65 mL of 0.2500 M NaOH solution to titrate both acidic protons in 50.00 mL of the tartaric acid solution. Write a balanced net ionic equation for the neutralization reaction