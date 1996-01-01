Hey everyone, we're told that the entropy change for a process that leads to the formation of the activated complex or transition state is known as the entropy of activation, determine whether the sign of the entropy of activation for a biomolecular process would be positive or negative. As we've learned in previous lessons, we know that when the change of entropy is greater than zero, this means our entropy increases now. When our change of entropy is less than zero, this means our entropy decreases. So looking at what they've provided us in our questions them, we were told that we had a by molecular process which is essentially telling us that we have to react INTS. And since they told us that we had the formation of the activated complex or transition state, this is telling us that we have one product. So essentially our reaction was to react ints that ended up forming one product. And as we can see right here, this means our entropy decreases since we have a lesser number of particles. So our final answer here is going to be that the entropy of activation for a biomolecular process would be negative. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

