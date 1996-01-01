An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected
to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2.
What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the
following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached
to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere;
atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.
Verified Solution
