Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 25c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 25c

You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told to consider a gas and a fixed volume sealed container at 20°C. Which statement below describes a method to reduce the pressure of the gas by half. So let's write down our ideal gas law so that we can reference the variables were being asked about. So we're told that We have a temperature of 20°C and we want to know which method will reduce the pressure Of the gas by one half. So our two variables that we're looking at here is temperature and pressure. And so far we see here that they have a direct relationship. So for option one, it says increasing the gas temperature up to 40°C. 20° our initial, our initial temperature is 20 degrees and Option one, we're doubling that to 40, so from 20 to 40 and so a doubling our temperature because it's a direct relationship to pressure is going to lead to doubling our pressure. Okay, So here we see that if we increase 2 times, then this is going to increase by two times. Okay, that's option one. So that's not going to be the correct answer option to decreasing the gas temperature Up to 10°C. So we're going from 20°C to 10°C. So we're cutting it in half. So if we have our temperature We're decreasing the temperature from 20°C to 10°C. If we have our temperature, that is going to lead to half ng our pressure because as we said, they have a direct relationship, they're directly proportional. So if we just to show you, just to illustrate if we decrease our temperature by one half, it's going to decrease our pressure by one half and that so far is the correct answer because it's asking which method will reduce the pressure of the gas by half. So this one is correct, but let's take a look at the last one adding the same amount of gas as initially present. So the amount of gas initially present. That means we're going to we're not told the amount of gas that's initially present, but if we add the same amount, that means that we're doubling. So for this one we're looking at moles the relationship between moles and pressure. So if we increase our moles by two times, this is going to increase our pressure by two times. Okay, so double our moles is going to equal double our pressure. So as you can see option two is the correct answer by decreasing the gas temperature Up to 10°C, which is half it's going to have our pressure. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)

1670
views
Textbook Question

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)

629
views
Textbook Question

An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.

1014
views
Textbook Question

(a) Amonton's law expresses the relationship between pressure and temperature. Use Charles's law and Boyle's law to derive the proportionality relationship between P and T.

939
views
Textbook Question

(b) If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 220.6 kPa measured at 24 °C, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 49 °C during driving?

1335
views
Textbook Question

(b) What is the molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?

803
views