Two beakers, one with pure water (blue) and the other with a solution of NaCl in water (green), are placed in a closed container as represented by drawing (a). Which of the draw- ings (b)–(d) represents what the beakers will look like after a substantial amount of time has passed?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Colligative Properties Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno