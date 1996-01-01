Dichloromethane, CH2Cl2, is an organic solvent used for removing caffeine from coffee beans. The following table gives the vapor pressure of dichloromethane at various tem- peratures. Fill in the rest of the table, and use the data to plot curves of Pvap versus T and ln Pvap versus 1/T.
