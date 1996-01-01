This figure shows the interaction of a cation with surrounding water molecules.
(b) Which of the following explanations accounts for the
fact that the ion–solvent interaction is greater for Li+
than for K+?
a. Li+ is of lower mass than K+.
b. The ionization energy of Li is higher than that for K.
c. Li+ has a smaller ionic radius than K+.
d. Li has a lower density than K.
e. Li reacts with water more slowly than K. [Section 13.1]
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno