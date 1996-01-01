Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryInternal Energy
Problem 102
A sample of gas is contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. There is an external pressure of 100 kPa. The gas undergoes the change in state shown in the drawing. (b) Now assume that the cylinder and piston are made up of a thermal conductor such as a metal. During the state change, the cylinder gets colder to the touch. What is the sign of q for the state change in this case? Describe the difference in the state of the system at the end of the process in the two cases. What can you say about the relative values of E?

