14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
A solution prepared by dissolving 100.0 g of a mixture of sugar 1C12H22O112 and table salt (NaCl) in 500.0 g of water has a freezing point of - 2.25 °C. What is the mass of each individual solute? Assume that NaCl is completely dissociated.
Relevant Solution
16m
Play a video:
