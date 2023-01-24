Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

If a protein can be induced to crystallize, its molecular structure can be determined by X-ray crystallography. Protein crystals, though solid, contain a large amount of water molecules along with the protein. The protein chicken egg-white lysozyme, for instance, crystallizes with a unit cell having angles of 90° and with edge lengths of 7.9 * 103 pm, 7.9 * 103 pm, and 3.8 * 103 pm. There are eight molecules in the unit cell. If the lysozyme molecule has a molecular weight of 1.44 * 104 and a density of 1.35 g>cm3, what percent of the unit cell is occupied by the protein?

Relevant Solution
