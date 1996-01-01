General Chemistry
7. Gases
Kinetic Energy of Gases
Problem
At 25 °C (approximately room temperature) the rms velocity of an Ar atom in air is 1553 km>h. (b) What is the kinetic energy (in J) of an Ar atom moving at this speed?
Similar Solution
