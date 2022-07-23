Chapter 5, Problem 116

Sucrose (C12H22O11) is produced by plants as follows: 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ About 4.8 g of sucrose is produced per day per square meter of the earth's surface. The energy for this endothermic reaction is supplied by the sunlight. About 0.1 % of the sunlight that reaches the earth is used to produce sucrose. Calculate the total energy the sun supplies for each square meter of surface area. Give your answer in kilowatts per square meter 1kW/m2 where 1W = 1 J/s2.

