A scientist uses an uncalibrated pH meter and measures the pH of a rainwater sample four times. A different pH meter was calibrated using several solutions with known pH. The true pH of the rain was found by the calibrated pH meter to be 5.12. What can be said about the level of accuracy and precision of the uncalibrated pH meter? (LO 1.14)
(a) The uncalibrated pH meter is accurate and precise.
(b) The uncalibrated pH meter is neither accurate nor precise.
(c) The uncalibrated pH meter is accurate but not precise.
(d) The uncalibrated pH meter is precise but not accurate.
