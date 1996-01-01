Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that benzo penicillin is a natural penicillin antibiotic commonly given intravenously because of its poor oral absorption. A 10.0 millimeter injectable solution contains 600 mg of benzo penicillin and has an osmotic pressure of 4. atmosphere at 30 degrees Celsius. Our goal here is to calculate the molar mass of benzo penicillin using this information. So we have our osmotic pressure Equals 4.462 Atmospheres. Our temperature equals 30°C Plus 273.15. Because we need to convert to Kelvin equals 303.15 Kelvin. Our constant equals 0. leaders times atmosphere divided by moles times kelvin and our osmotic pressure equals more clarity. Times are constant times our temperature. So 4. atmospheres equals arm polarity Times 0. Leaders Times Atmospheres divided by moles times kelvin Times 303 . Kelvin. So our polarity Equal 0.1794. We can now use the given mass and volume with the calculated polarity to find the molar mass. So 0. Polarity Equals 0.600 g Divided by 0.010 leader times more clarity. So our polarity Equals 334.4 g per mole. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye

Hide transcripts